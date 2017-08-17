Designate, New Turnkey Digital Signage Solution, Now Available

The What: Digital Signage Resolutions (DSR) has introduced Designate, its turnkey digital signage solution for easy, affordable and reliable digital signage. DSR has partnered with Shuttle Computer Group for hardware and Xibo for software to create Designate, which is available in three service options: Designate Full Service, Designate Self Service and Designate On Demand, available in both Windows and Android platforms.

The Why: Laura Gray, president of Digital Signage Resolutions, said, “We have found the best digital signage hardware and software partners to create out-of-the-box digital signage for people who are completely unfamiliar with it, as well as experts who know all about it.”

The What Else: DSR provides the gamut of digital signage services including in-house content creation and design, digital media players, content management systems (CMS), managed services, and hosting services used in a wide range of applications like retail, restaurant, casino, corporate messaging, wayfinding, etc. Digital signage has become ubiquitous for advertising, menu boards, gaming information, employee data, maps, and more.

The Deployment Options: With Designate, clients can customize their solution or choose from three deployment options based on their needs:

Designate Full Service: DSR works directly with users to determine which combination of products and services is best for their application. DSR chooses the appropriate Designator™ Media Players, configures the CMS and loads content based on customers’ needs. This option is a plug-and-play solution for companies that have no experience or limited resources.

Designate Self Service: Users purchase Windows® or Android® Designator media players and a subscription to DSR’s Designate Cloud CMS. They configure the CMS and load and schedule content that is directed to the appropriate Designator media player and display. The Designator media player attaches to their monitor or distribution points, users connect to the internet, and content is automatically uploaded to the display.

Designate On Demand: This option provides a cloud-based CMS solution for those who already own media players. Users load Designate software onto their players, purchase a subscription to the Designate CMS, then connect their displays/digital media players to their CMS and display content in minutes.

Designator Media Players are provided by Shuttle Computer Group, the designer of small-form computers used in digital signage. Four of its most popular digital players are available in an Entry Level, Good, Better, Best offering:

● A02A: supports a single display at 4K/Ultra HD with a fanless design to cool its Rockchip processor. A VESA mount and multiple storage choices make this unit a great place to start.

● CEL02U has a new elegant, space saving design and can attach directly to a monitor with a standard VESA mount, for an uncluttered workspace or all-in-one commercial application.

● CI30SE supports two independent displays, and its heatpipe cooling system and smart fan ensures reliably cool performance for long operation. It has many connectivity options for increased installation flexibility.

● CI5170 is designed for high-performance vertical markets; this slim PC has an Intel® built-in graphics engine for crisp, action-packed, clear 4K/Ultra HD video playback. It also supports three independent screen displays and is easily integrated into diverse business environments.

The Bonus: Designate is powered by Xibo, an open source digital signage solution. The Xibo CMS is the core component of the Designate solution; it plays the role of a central management interface where content is created, designed, shaped and scheduled.

More Info: http://us.shuttle.com