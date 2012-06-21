Herman Creates Technical Services Division

Herman has created a new division, Herman Integration Services.

The new division will provide technical resources to AV systems integrators, allowing Herman to provide an enhanced value proposition by offering a suite of both products and services to the industry.

“We are extremely excited about the formation of our new division,” said Jeffrey Wolf, executive VP of Herman. "It is our goal to continue to identify strategies that provide compelling value and benefit to the industry and to our customers. This new strategic initiative represents an important milestone as we continue to execute on our growth and value strategy in becoming the premier solutions provider to the commercial AV industry. Our customers can now Rely on Us to not only provide a comprehensive product offering but now a valuable services offering as well."

The new division will offer a full array of services for integrators including installation, programming, engineering, and project management. The key benefit for integrators is that this new service offering will allow them to actively manage their staffing levels to both high and low capacity without having to add additional FTEs – they can simply work with Herman to augment their staff on a project by project basis. Herman Integration Services is different from other subcontractors in that the staff will be trained with industry certifications and comparable years of experience, so systems integrators can rest assured that they will have a quality resource to rely on.

“We will be able to support our integrator clients on a national basis, either through our certified professionals or through our network,” said Chris Bianchet, president of Herman Integration Services, “everyone will go through the same rigorous training process and will have to meet the same standards to ensure our customers receive the highest standard of care.”