Kramer Enters Licensing Agreement with InfoComm

Kramer Electronics has entered into an agreement with InfoComm International to offer InfoComm licensed courses throughout the world.

Up until now, Kramer was the only manufacturer offering InfoComm licensed material in the U.S only. This agreement expands the original agreement to include all markets, in all countries, around the world.

“We are extremely happy to now be able to professionally deliver InfoComm licensed content around the world,” said Dave Bright, president of Kramer Electronics U.S. “We are committed to providing this valuable content to our customers and potential customers wherever there is a demand for it around the globe, and we are specifically intent on helping as many AV professionals around the world as possible to become InfoComm CTS holders.”

Recently, Kramer Asia Pacific held its first CTS Exam Prep course under the new agreement which was conducted by David Penrose. The 3-day course was held in the offices of Electronics and Engineering (E&E) Singapore, and six participants from E&E spent the three days going through the same content given by Kramer U.S. These participants will be taking the CTS exam in the near future.

“A strong AV industry is dependent on a well-trained workforce,” said Randal A. Lemke, Ph.D., executive director and CEO of InfoComm International. “Kramer has worked with InfoComm in the United States to train and help industry members to attain the CTS certification. As we begin this joint effort to take the same training around the world, it is important to say how appreciative we are of Kramer’s efforts as a leading company in training our industry and being a strong supporter of the CTS and InfoComm.”

The Kramer non-licensed course offering is continuing to expand, including new courses on sales and technology. Kramer has recently added courseware on Digital Signals in AV (Plug and Pray), Understanding the Analog Sunset and Twisted Pair Cabling Best Practices.

“We are committed to the InfoComm curriculum and to offering our own educational programs that support the CTS renewal program,” said Clint Hoffman, vice president of marketing for Kramer Electronics U.S. “We are also committed to making the educational experience as accessible as possible anywhere we can around the world. We often bring our educational offerings, especially the CTS Exam Prep class, directly to our customer’s location or to an area nearby that is an easy commute for the students.”