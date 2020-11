Bluffdale, UT--Listen Technologies will be holding a webinar called Sound Solutions for Houses of Worship, designed to help participants understand audio challenges within houses of worship, what solutions are available to these challenges, the basics of how technology works and what resources are available.

Participation in the 30 minute webinar is free. Currently there are two options for participation.

Wednesday, March 30, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. MST

To register, click here.