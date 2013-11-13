STRATACACHE Acquires Gaming Signage Vendor Carmanah Signs

STRATACACHE has acquired the premier vendor in lottery and casino signage—Carmanah Signs.



The acquisition of Carmanah Signs expands STRATACACHE’s presence in the gaming industry. By purchasing Carmanah Signs, STRATACACHE aims to accelerate digital signage adoption in the marketplace by combining both companies’ strengths to enhance innovation and product features in the gaming industry.

Based in Calgary, Canada, Carmanah Signs delivers over 100,000 jackpot digital signs worldwide. Selling primarily to the lottery and casino segments, Carmanah Signs actively markets to the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, South Africa, along with parts of Asia.

With lottery as its largest market, Carmanah Signs specializes in window and counter-top digital jackpot signs while also providing Table Limit Signs within the casino sector.

“The acquisition of Carmanah Signs complements our growing digital signage product portfolio,” said Chris Riegel, STRATACACHE CEO. “The new division allows STRATACACHE to further grow our business in the gaming marketplace and leverages an outstanding team at Carmanah. The gaming experience and partnerships that Carmanah Signs brings to the table in combination with our digital media offerings opens the door to a significant market opportunity in gaming.”

Carmanah Signs will continue to operate under the direction of CEO, Cameron Waldie, and the company’s current management team will remain in place.