D&b audiotechnik Names Amnon Harman as CEO

Loudspeaker system manufacturer d&b audiotechnik are betting on its newly appointed CEO Amnon Harman to drive the further development, growth, and implementation of the company strategy.
d&b audiotechnik CEO Amnon Harman
Prior to joining d&b, Harman was an independent consultant. From 2006 to 2012 he served as chairman of the management board of AUGUSTA Technologie AG, an international technology company focused on niche markets for optical sensor technology and digital image processing. Previously, he was a member of the management board and COO at SUSE Linux AG, where he took over the position as vice president and COO of the EMEA region after a sale to Novell, a specialist for network and internet software products.
Harman holds degrees in industrial engineering and aeronautical engineering, both from Munich University of Applied Sciences.
- Regarding his appointment, Harman said, “D&b has an admirable reputation in the market for professional sound reinforcement systems and is uniquely positioned to benefit from the growing requirements for cutting edge technology at concerts and large events. The product portfolio has been continuously expanded in recent years and combined with the founding of subsidiaries in Europe, the U.S., and Japan, has paved the way for the internationalization of the company. I look forward to being a part of this development, supporting the growth strategy, and contributing to the further success of the company.”