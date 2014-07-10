D&b audiotechnik Names Amnon Harman as CEO

Loudspeaker system manufacturer d&b audiotechnik are betting on its newly appointed CEO Amnon Harman to drive the further development, growth, and implementation of the company strategy.

d&b audiotechnik CEO Amnon Harman

Prior to joining d&b, Harman was an independent consultant. From 2006 to 2012 he served as chairman of the management board of AUGUSTA Technologie AG, an international technology company focused on niche markets for optical sensor technology and digital image processing. Previously, he was a member of the management board and COO at SUSE Linux AG, where he took over the position as vice president and COO of the EMEA region after a sale to Novell, a specialist for network and internet software products.

Harman holds degrees in industrial engineering and aeronautical engineering, both from Munich University of Applied Sciences.