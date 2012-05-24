Alpha Video Hires CastNET Director

Minneapolis, MN--Alpha Video

has hired Ben Davis as the director of operations for the CastNET Group.

The CastNET Group developed and markets the industry-leading CastNET Digital Signage Software.

Before joining Alpha Video, Davis worked for over 18 years in the software and technology field, most recently as the VP of services and VP of operations at Irdeto’s U.S. offices in Minnesota and, prior to that, as VP of operations at DayPort, Inc.

“The hiring of Ben Davis is strategically important to Alpha Video,” said Stan Stanek, president and CEO of Alpha Video. “The CastNET Group has been phenomenally successful in selling CastNET Digital Signage solutions worldwide. We are thrilled to be adding such an experienced and innovative manager who has an impressive background in software and digital communications. Ben will be responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the CastNET technical team and will be a key contributor to the product enhancements of the CastNET software.”

“I am elated to be joining Alpha Video as CastNET Director of operations," said Davis. "It is an honor to be joining a company that has an established track record of success and is a leader in the digital signage space.”