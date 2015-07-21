DataVisual, Draper Team Up as Draper Canada

Draper, Inc. and DataVisual have announced a new venture to better serve the Canadian Audio Visual market beginning August 1 when DataVisual, a partner of Draper in Canada for the past eight years, will also be known as Draper Canada.

“One of DataVisual’s best decisions was to start working with Draper back in 2007 and it’s been a successful partnership ever since,” according to Benoit Kislich-Lemyre, DataVisual general manager. “Draper is a leading example of what a manufacturer should be, with innovative products, superior support and a commitment to its people/partners. DataVisual has continued that tradition in Canada by offering local support, extensive stock of common products and management of all currency and border/shipping issues, to simplify business for dealers in Canada.”



According to the company, Draper Canada will provide improved service for audio visual dealers throughout Canada, with more inventory, faster service, and savings.



“We’re very proud to advance our relationship even further with the opening of Draper Canada,” said Kislich-Lemyre, “and we’re committed to maintaining the level of excellence the dealers have come to expect of Draper.



Draper Field sales manager Lee Denhart said, “We've enjoyed a longstanding, solid relationship with DataVisual, which has been beneficial to both companies. We're looking forward to building on that relationship for years to come.”