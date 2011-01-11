Listen Invests in Conferencing Product Division; Appoints Group Leader

Listen Technologies Corporation has appointed of Brooks Gibbs as Conferencing Product Group Leader. In his new position, Gibbs will have overall profit and loss responsibility for the Conferencing product line. Gibbs will be responsible for the sales and marketing in North America as well as the management of the Conferencing product life cycle. Gibbs will report directly to Tim Schaeffer, Listen Technologies Corporation Vice President of Strategic Development. Gibbs will work closely with Schaeffer to develop and execute the sales, marketing, and product management plans relative to the Conferencing product line.

Brooks Gibbs joins Listen Technologies Corporation with over 30 years of audio visual and communications experience. Gibbs brings sales, product development, engineering, marketing, and distribution channel management experience from the broadcast, telephone and teleconferencing industries.

“Brooks brings a depth of experience to successfully lead the Conferencing product group,” Tim Schaeffer said. “We’re pleased to have him join the Listen team and lead Listen’s future growth and success of its Conferencing product line.”

Commenting on the opportunity, Gibbs said, “I am looking forward to applying my in-depth industry experience to growing sales of the Conferencing product line. My goal is to work closely with the Listen Conferencing team and our channel partners to meet and exceed the needs of our Conferencing customers.”

