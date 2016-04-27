Datapath’s ActiveConnect Long-Range Cables Require No Additional Power



ActiveConnect cable by Datapath

Datapath has launched its ActiveConnect long-range cables, which are designed to require no additional power and measure just 7mm in diameter. The cables provide a direct connection from any graphics card to either DisplayPort or HDMI monitors or from media players to Datapath’s HDMI or DisplayPort capture cards.

The ActiveConnect series overcomes the common obstacles often faced by large video installations, such as the need for copious amounts of cabling and secondary power cables, by consolidating everything into a single, DisplayPort to DisplayPort or HDMI to HDMI fibre optic cable.

The ActiveConnect cable transmits 4K signals at 60 fps to suit all high-resolution applications. Each cable is HDCP compliant, allowing for protected sources to be carried within the Datapath system. In addition, the cables are Plenum-rated, ensuring they can be installed safely into building cavities such as walls, floors, or ceilings.

Installation is simplified by both the ActiveConnect’s 7mm diameter and light 15 grams per meter, as well as a maximum bend radius of 6mm, which allows cables to be maneuvered around obstacles.

ActiveConnect cables are available with either DisplayPort1.2 or HDMI2.0 connectors. The DisplayPort is available in 25, 50, and 100-meter lengths, with the HDMI currently available in 25 and 50 meters, with 100-meter coming soon. The larger sizes are shipped on spindles for ease of deployment.