Datapath Named to the List of “1000 Companies to Inspire Britain 2016”

Datapath Ltd has been included in the ‘1000 Companies to Inspire Britain 2016’ report. Created by the London Stock Exchange Group and sponsored by blue chip brands such as HSBC and The Telegraph, this high profile report is an annual celebration of some of the fastest-growing and most dynamic SMEs in the UK.

Since its foundation in 1982, Datapath has grown to serve customers in more than 100 countries across five continents, generating annual revenue in the region of £25 million ($3.57 million).

A privately-held company with its head office in Derby, UK, and sales and support offices in the USA, France, Japan and China, Datapath now employees over 90 people worldwide.

The company was subject to a number of selection criteria for the ‘1000 Companies to Inspire Britain 2016’ report. Not only must candidates demonstrate revenue growth, but they must also outperform their peers. Datapath features in the technology section of the report. The report states that the growth of Britain’s technology sector continues to outstrip GDP, and that confidence is high, with tech bosses predicting steady growth in the coming year.

“We are continuing to grow, and as we launch new products we expect to see increased revenue,” said Bjorn Krylander, managing director of Datapath There are plenty of opportunities for Datapath in market areas such as digital signage, enterprise collaboration and in visual solutions for healthcare.”

The ‘1000 Companies to Inspire Britain 2016’ is now in its third year. The project was created with a desire to shine a light on companies that are the “engine of the UK economy”.