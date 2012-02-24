Discount Extended for Digital Signage Programs

The Digital Signage Experts Group (DSEG), in association with the Digital Signage Federation (DSF) and Digital Signage Expo (DSE), will offer a group of certification programs at the upcoming Digital Signage Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 6-9, 2012.

To register, click here.

DSEG will be conducting the Digital Signage Certified Expert Program (DSCE), and the Digital Signage Display Expert Program (DSDE) Tuesday, March 6, the day before the show opens.

DSEG will conduct the Digital Signage Network Expert Program (DSNE) the day after the show on Friday, March 9.

The discount deadline has been extended: through February 29, $495 per course; after February 29, $595 per course.