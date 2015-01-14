Dante's AV Networking World Comes to ISE 2015

For the fifth consecutive year, Dante’s AV Networking World series of informative presentations and hands-on workshops will be held on Monday, February 9, 2015, at the Amsterdam Holiday Inn near the RAI Convention Center.

The free all-day event will feature presentations, training workshops, and interactive panel discussions led by industry design consultants, AV installation contractors, and IT networking experts. The event will also feature a major interoperability networking demonstration of Dante-enabled products and systems, several of which are debuting at ISE from the industry’s leading audio manufacturers.

Twenty-five leading audio equipment manufacturers are co-sponsoring this year’s conference including Ashly, AtteroTech, audio-technica, Bosch, Bose, BSS, Crest Audio, Delec, Focusrite/RedNet, Harman Professional, Lab.gruppen, Lake, Nexo, NTP, Peavey Commercial Audio, Powersoft, PreSonus, Stewart Audio, Soundcraft, StageTec, Studio Technologies, Symetrix, Tendzone, and Yamaha. Media sponsors include AV Magazine.



Presentations cover a variety of topics, including:

•A market research report on the state of audio networking

•A case study featuring the Singapore Sports Hub

•Networking 101: Understanding Networking Basics

•Common issues with how AV equipment is controlled

•A detailed look at Dante in the School of Audio Engineering (SAE)

•How Sydney Trains implemented a networked Digital PA

•Milano Congress: A look at Dante in Europe’s largest convention center

•A glimpse into the future of Dante and AV networking

In addition, a hands-on Dante workshop will bring together teams of participants to demonstrate how quickly and creatively a Dante network can be designed. The event will include raffles, giveaways and surprises throughout the day, as well as a sponsored lunch for all attendees and a hosted networking mixer at the end of the day.