Dante Via Now Available from Audinate

Audinate's new Dante Via software, which connects any audio application or device from a computer to a Dante network, is now available.

Dante Via enables USB, FireWire, or Thunderbolt devices — including microphones, legacy mixing consoles, or I/O boxes — to join any Dante audio network. The new software also allows a Dante network to be created without the need for dedicated Dante hardware.



Dante Via allows integrators, engineers, and end-users to create and extend audio systems using computer-based networked I/O to virtually anywhere. For example, a computer running Dante Via can be used by a corporate facility, school, or house of worship to quickly and flexibly distribute audio to an overflow room.



Dante Via makes it possible for commonly used applications, such as media players, to be individually played across a public facility. The software isolates audio from oneapplication, eliminating the system sounds from a computer’s general audio-out jack. A hotel, bar, or restaurant might use Dante Via installed on a computer at the registration desk to route background music used in the lobby and other areas.



“The culture of Audinate has always been centered on inventing products that facilitate networked convergence, and Dante Via is the latest ground-breaking solution,” said Lee Ellison, chief executive officer at Audinate. “Dante Via is the bridge from analog to digital that makes networking the millions of legacy USB, Firewire, and Thunderbolt devices literally as easy as ‘drag and drop.'”



Dante Via software runs on PCs running Windows 7, 8.1, or 10, and Macs using OS X10.9.5 or higher. It supports up to a total of 48 source and 48 destination channels, and stereo I/O for as many as eight simultaneous applications.

Dante Via is priced at $49.95 USD and available to experience now with a 30 day free trial by visiting Audinate's website.