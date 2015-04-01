Danley Sound Labs Appoints Distributors in Europe and Asia

In order to support the growing international demand for Tom Danley’s innovative loudspeaker and subwoofer solutions to age-old sound reinforcement challenges, Danley Sound Labs has appointed three master distributors: Danley Europe, headed by Marko Lönngren in Finland; Danley Asia, headed by Nicholas Loe in Singapore; and Danley Australia, headed by Steve Anderson in New South Wales. The master distributors provide Danley with the needed infrastructure to speed delivery, service, and support to all of its international customers.



Danley will be at Musikmesse – Pro Light & Sound in Frankfurt, Germany, April 15-18, and will be seeking other international distributors who wish to partner with them. Danley will be exhibiting indoors at Hall 8.0 M90 and outdoors at the F 13.0 A01 Concert Sound Area.

“In order to better serve our customers outside of the Americas, we have set up full sales, service, and support centers in the form of master distributors,” explained Jonathan “JP” Parker, Danley’s director of sales. “While customers can always contact us directly here in the States, the master distributors will be able to respond more nimbly to their requests. The three locations that we have established so far – Europe, Southeast Asia, and Australia – serve as an excellent basis, and I’ll be at Musikmesse looking to sign up other complementary international distributors.”

Loe said the master distributors’ locations are ideal. “Singapore is the perfect hub for supporting our dealer and distributor network in Southeast Asia,” he said. “Our network of distributors and their customers appreciate having easy access to us as a resource!”

“The Danley advantages are numerous and include superior sound quality, extremely efficient output for the cost, and easy installation and rigging,” said Teemu Räty, partner with Danley Europe. “These days, fans are more sophisticated; they know the difference between good live sound and bad live sound. Most of the other loudspeaker manufacturers are responding with ever-more complicated products that essentially heap technological band-aids on top of technological band-aids. In contrast, Danley’s solutions are simple and actually address the acoustical challenges with excellent phase coherence, coupling, and pattern control.”

One of the primary jobs of the master distributors is to give potential customers the opportunity to actually hear the Danley difference for themselves by way of demos. Audio professionals around the world are encouraged to contact Danley or a Danley master distributor for a demo. Red Bull’s Flow Festival in Helsinki, Finland serves as an example of the master distributors’ work. Their demo inspired the festival to use Danley Jericho Horns and DBH-218 subwoofers.

Danley Australia recently completed a five-city tour (Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane) that introduced the Danley line to contractors, consultants, and end users. “We were very satisfied with the results of the tour,” said Anderson. “It has already stimulated projects and interest from dealers and consultants.”