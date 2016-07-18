Danley Ships Small, Affordable Go-2 Loudspeaker

The Go-2 Series of loudspeakers from Danley Sound Labs

The What: Danley Sound Labs is now shipping the new Go-2, an affordable loudspeaker. While Danley is known for building unconventional loudspeakers and subs that use innovative technologies (including the massive Jericho Horn employed in many of the world’s largest arenas and stadiums) the Go-2 fills a gap at the opposite end of the spectrum, where smaller, low-cost loudspeakers are needed.

The What Else: The Go-2 uses injection-molded cabinets that are constructed, like all Danley molded loudspeakers and subwoofers, in Gainesville, GA.

“For a long time, we’ve been hearing designers and integrators say, ‘man, we love the sound and performance of Danley, but we need a go-to box that competes with the Asian-made products' price,’ ” said Mike Hedden, president of Danley Sound Labs. “Sure, we could have followed the others and have products made off-shore or South of the border, but that’s not who we are. To do it right (the Danley way) required a lot of thinking, planning and hard work. Today we’re introducing the Go-2-8CX, which I’m happy to call a Danley product. I challenge anyone to A/B it against their favorite entry-level loudspeaker; a Go-2 will beat it. Moreover, I’m proud to say that, unlike almost every other entry-level loudspeaker on the market, the Danley Go-2-8CX is built right here in the USA.”

The Bottom Line: While completely at home indoors, both in terms of aesthetics and rigging points, the Go-2 is also impervious to weather and ready to deliver Danley intelligibility, musicality, and transparency to fans outdoors. Currently, the Go-2 is available with an eight-inch coaxial driver (GO-2-8CX). Plans are to expand the line in the future.