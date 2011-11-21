Korean First Church Installs QSC’s KLA

Westminster, CA--Korean First Presbyterian Church of Orange County, a mega church with more than a thousand members and a 30-year history in the area, recently installed QSC’s KLA Line Array Loudspeaker System as part of an upgrade intended to ensure that the audio equipment in the main sanctuary was more structurally sound, and to ensure that the audio sounded better.

Aviwork, Inc. of Fullerton, CA handled the installation, and was tasked with designing a sound solution to meet the challenges of the sanctuary, which has a shallow and wide audience area and a number of balconies. With the former system, congregation members sitting in the corners, on the balconies and underneath them weren’t able to hear the sermons. After visiting the church several times and analyzing the audio problems, Aviwork recommended QSC’s KLA Line Array System as the solution.