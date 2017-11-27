Daktronics Delivers New LED Video Display at Tampa Bay Downs

Daktronics will install a new LED video display at Tampa Bay Downs in Florida this fall.

The project, in conjunction with Diversified and SVT Technology Services & Solutions, will deliver 510 square feet of additional digital space to entertain and inform people attending events at the horse racing track.

“We are delighted to team again with Daktronics in enhancing our racing presentation through our new LED high-definition video display board,” said Peter Berube, Vice President and General Manager of Tampa Bay Downs. “We conducted a ‘dry-run’ during the Breeders’ Cup World Championships from Del Mar the first weekend of November, and numerous fans and visitors expressed their excitement at the clarity and brightness of the images. The LED video display board is a welcome addition to our customer experience.”

“Diversified has been working with SVT and Tampa Bay Downs over the last several months to upgrade the track’s Production Control, complete with all new HD cameras and lenses throughout the facility,” said Michael Wright, Senior Vice President of Diversified’s Media & Entertainment division. “The new Daktronics board with HD live racing feed produced by SVT greatly amplifies spectator engagement.”



The new display was installed in center field of the track to provide live video, race standings, and other updates and announcements during events. It measures 17 feet high by 30 feet wide and features a 13 HD pixel layout to bring crisp, clear images to viewers.

“We’re really excited about this project and to be working with such a great partner in Tampa Bay Downs,” said Marty Gregor, Daktronics sales representative. “This installation brings added flexibility to the content and information the venue can show before, during and after racing events. It provides an additional spectator engagement aspect that venues are striving for and we’re proud to deliver a solution capable of improving the overall experience for our customers.”

The display can be used for highlighting sponsors throughout events and to bring an extra element to special events held at the venue. It also features industry-leading environmental protection to ensure it is fully operational in the outdoor elements.