Korg USA Sponsors Guitars Not Guns

Melville, NY--Korg USA has become a sponsor of the U.S.-based charity Guitars Not Guns. The program aims to provide guitars and lessons to foster children, at-risk youth and other deserving children in a classroom setting with qualified teachers, as an alternative to involvement in violent activity at school and on the streets.

Founded in 1992, Guitars Not Guns is a non-profit organization that offers free guitar lessons in an eight-week program. The charity purchases new, quality beginner-level guitars and assigns the instruments to youth in the class. If the students complete the course successfully and attend the graduation and small performance at the end, they may keep the guitar and are encouraged to go to the next level.

The charity hopes to combat gang violence and other self-destructive behaviors by providing children and teens with guitars and lessons in a fun atmosphere.

The charity teaches students to care for and tune their instruments, and to that end, Korg USA has twice donated a variety of hand-held guitar tuners to several of the charity’s California chapters for students to use and keep. To date, several dozen Korg tuners, as well as metronomes and effects processors have been distributed; this number will grow as the charity continues its work throughout the U.S. and Canada.