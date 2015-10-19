d3 Video Opens NAS Sports Tournament

Protec partnered with d3 Technologies for a high-profile ceremony in Dubai. Protec selected d3 software suite to handle the video elements for the opening ceremony of the Nad Al Sheba (NAS) Sports Tournament 2015.

d3 Technologies video was used during the opening ceremony of the NAS Sports Tournament in Dubai

The NAS Sports Tournament was held in the NAS Sports Complex where prizes were awarded in six sports: futsal (a modified version of soccer), volleyball, paddle tennis, squash, running and cycling. Protec supplied its client, HQ Creative, with lighting, video and rigging for the opening ceremony. Two geometric-shaped screens, angled toward each other in a flying wedge formation, formed a backdrop for athletes and other performers on the stage below. Video elements for the projections were created using two d3 4x4pros, which created the mask, blend and warp for the custom screens.

Peter Jones, Protec’s d3 designer, selected d3 for its MultiEdit Collaboration feature which allowed for two editors to work at the same time while rehearsals were underway.

“The MultiEdit feature once again saved us huge amounts of time on site,” says Jones. “The fact that we could run rehearsals and edit at the same time was key for this show. In addition, the ability to edit and do the projection line up simultaneously made the set up quicker than expected. Now that I am familiar with the timeline I find it to be one of the easiest and quickest servers to program.”

Beyond video support, d3 also provided SMPTE time code to the grandMA console for lighting and laser cueing, performing vital functions across the entire production.