d3 Technologies Provides Projection Mapping at FILUX 2015

The façade of Mexico City’s Palacio de Bellas Artes served as the backdrop for “Fragments,” a seven-minute 3D projection mapping staged for FILUX 2015, the Festival Internacional de las Luces. Laszlo Zsolt Bordos, also known as Bordos.Artworks, created the concept and executed the 3D animation for “Fragments.” KARDIA Producciones, Mexico City deployed media servers from d3 Technologies and its software suite to map the building.



Part of the "Fragments" show put on by Laszlo Zsolt Bordos at FILUX 2015.

“Fragments” was presented every 30 minutes from 8:30 pm to 11 pm, May 7-10, drawing more than two million spectators.

For the show, Bordos created a dynamic array of monotone 3D animations which were projection mapped to the classical façade of the building. Geometric patterning and linear designs echoed the arches and columns of the architecture; searchlight-style 3D beams swept the building’s surface and fountain-type cascades spilled to overflowing down its front. At times the 3D projection mapping warped and bent the building to the point of effacing parts of it against the night sky. Another perspective distortion made the Palacio de Bellas Artes seem to recede in the distance as it was swallowed in a vortex. Finally, the building reappeared only to crumble to dust and fade to black.

Laser scanning of the building by Systop provided the foundation for the 3D model built by Daniel Szalko, which was accurate to within 2mm. Once the 3D model of the projection surface was available, QuickCal calibrated the double-stacked projectors supplied by KARDIA.