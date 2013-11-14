FSR Donates School Supplies for United Way of Passaic County

From left to right: Jan Sandri, FSR president; Yvonne Zuidema, United Way of Passaic County CEO/president; Lynne Faye, FSR Human Resources; Joanne Gianduso, FSR Marketing; and Jackie Park Albaum, United Way of Passaic County engagement manager.



FSR, a Passaic County-based manufacturer of products for the audio / video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, continues its support of the local community by once again partnering with United Way of Passaic County for its highly successful “Backpacks 4 Kids” program, the largest of its kind in the region.