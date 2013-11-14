FSR Donates School Supplies for United Way of Passaic County

From left to right: Jan Sandri, FSR president; Yvonne Zuidema, United Way of Passaic County CEO/president; Lynne Faye, FSR Human Resources; Joanne Gianduso, FSR Marketing; and Jackie Park Albaum, United Way of Passaic County engagement manager.
FSR, a Passaic County-based manufacturer of products for the audio / video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, continues its support of the local community by once again partnering with United Way of Passaic County for its highly successful “Backpacks 4 Kids” program, the largest of its kind in the region.
- By donating essential school supplies, such as 50 backpacks filled with notebooks, erasers, pens, pencils, erasers and crayons, along with 50 lunch boxes, FSR joins other local businesses and the United Way of Passaic County in their efforts to help more than 900 local students in the region with the essential school supplies they need for the school year ahead.
- Part of a larger United Way initiative and a combined effort between area businesses, the “Backpacks 4 Kids” mission is to send students back to school in the Fall equipped with the tools they need to succeed.
- “We are honored to participate in this outstanding program that helps properly prepare our local kids for the next school year,” said Jan Sandri, FSR’s president. “As an active member of the Passaic County community, FSR continues to support the United Way’s mission and steadfast principle that every child, no matter their background, can thrive if they have the proper tools to support their educational goals.”
- “Education is key in order for our children to reach their life’s goals and objectives and create for themselves successful careers,” said Yvonne Zuidema, CEO and president of the United Way of Passaic County. “With the contributions and generous support of our local residents and businesses, such as Jan Sandri and her team at FSR, we are able to help develop the community leaders of tomorrow.”
- FSR manufactures audio and video switching, control products, and connectivity boxes, from its headquarters in Woodland Park, NJ.