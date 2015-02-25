d3 Technologies Adds Americas Team

UK based video software and media server manufacturing company, d3 Technologies, started 2015 by boosting its presence in the Americas. d3 Technologies appointed a team for the region that serves its customers in both the North American and Latin American markets.

Having seen growth in 2014, d3 Technologies has appointed its first three full-time staff members including sales and operations.

"For us, establishing d3 in the Americas is the next logical step, as demand in this market has increased exponentially,” said Chris Bird, sales and marketing director for d3 Technologies. “What is important to us is that we continue the same service and product quality levels that our customer base rates so highly. Our aim remains to continue to help people create and deliver beautiful and innovative shows, with a better and more streamlined workflow. We believe we can best do so by remaining independent and in close touch with those working with our product. We have hired the best in the industry to take it to the next level, and we're all very excited about 2015."

The full-time members on the d3 Technologies Americas team are:

Hans Beijer, VP sales, Americas

Hans decided to join d3 Technologies after 15 years with XL Video US, where he was senior account executive. Based in Miami, FL, Hans will be traveling the US to look after existing and new accounts. "I have always made it a point to work with, and for, the best in the business,” Hans said. “So when the connection with d3 Technologies was made, I knew we were onto something good. I'm excited to be part of such a multitalented d3 team and be the 'boots on the ground' for the Americas."

Tony Magana, sales manager, Americas

Like Hans, Mexico City resident Tony has joined the sales team for the Americas, and will focus on his contacts in the USA and apply his experience to the Latin American market. Product information and advice, demonstrations, and trade show presence will all be part of Tony's schedule this year. Having worked for the Obie Company, High End Systems, Robe, and Barco in the past, Tony is now a part of d3 Technologies. "With great excitement I join d3 Technologies, a groundbreaking group that works passionately to deliver a high quality, uniquely integrated video production suite,” Tony said. “My customers will be ensured of working with the best product to produce the best events."

Frank Bork, VP global operations