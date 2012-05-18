CCS Earns InfoComm Sapphire AVSP Designation

CCS Presentation Systems of California has qualified as an InfoComm International Sapphire AudioVisual Solutions Provider (AVSP).

This designation recognizes that a percentage of the company’s sales, customer service and technical staff have achieved and maintained individual InfoComm Certification and have completed relevant coursework from the InfoComm Academy.

“An AVSP designation gives AV companies a competitive advantage in the marketplace,” said Randal A. Lemke, Ph.D., InfoComm International’s chief executive officer. “Customers of audiovisual communications and presentation systems can be confident of professionalism and an aspiration to excellence when working with these companies that have invested in education and training to stay current on the latest AV technologies and techniques.”