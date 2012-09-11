Contemporary Research to Begin Shipping HDTV Tuner with HD-SDI

Contemporary Research will begin shipping the ATSC+SDI HDTV tuner, the first HDTV tuner with broadcast-quality HD-SDI, starting October 1. The tuner was previewed at the InfoComm 2012 Show in June.

Directly outputting HD-SDI instead of using an HDMI/SDI adapter, the SDI stream can include 708/608 captioning data, and can be switched to provide stereo AES or AC-3 audio. The HD-SDI video outputs at a fixed resolution use an internal scaler for analog and digital channels. In addition to the SDI, AV is sent simultaneously from Component and Composite video outputs, as well as digital coax/optical and stereo audio ports.

Based on the new 232-ATSC+1 platform, the ATSC+SDI is controllable via Ethernet, an onboard Web page, USB, RS-232 and IR control. Programming can be received using cable, off-air, analog, QAM and ATSC standards. An optional A/B RF switch can automatically switch between cable and off-air feeds, supporting a channel list for both inputs. A new digital tuning section is designed to enable better response for marginal channels.

The compact HDTV tuners can be mounted two-across within a single rack space.