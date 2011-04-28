Bob Martin Joins SeeSaw

SeeSaw Networks has announced that Bob Martin is joining SeeSaw Networks to “cultivate SeeSaw's 80+ partnerships with place-based media networks and to guide SeeSaw's strategic expansion into branded video content development and experiential marketing offerings.”

Currently, SeeSaw offers marketers over 55,000 venues where they can, according to SeeSaw, “digitally connect with their active, on-the-go target audiences.”

Most recently, Bob Martin was chief marketing officer at RMG Networks, where he guided the repositioning of that company within the advertising media industry. Bob was previously CEO at LevelVision, a unique video network deployed in college bookstores throughout the U.S. On the agency side, Bob had an award-winning media planning career with Universal McCann, where he drove the agency's strategies within the interactive TV, out-of-home and cinema advertising landscapes.

Bob was named a Mediaweek All-Star in 2007, and was the founding agency advisor to, and later served on the board of directors of, the Digital Place-based Advertising Association (DPAA). Bob is a graduate of the Newhouse School at Syracuse University.

"We are very excited to have Bob join the executive team at SeeSaw," said Peter Bowen, Founder and CEO of SeeSaw Networks. "Bob comes to SeeSaw at a great time as we expand our strategy to include providing branded video content and experiential marketing to our network partners and to advertisers."