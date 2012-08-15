Data Projections Maintains InfoComm Diamond Designation

Data Projections, Inc. has been named an InfoComm International Diamond Certified AudioVisual Solutions Provider (CAVSP) for the fifth year in a row.

The program, launched in 2008, requires at least 50 percent of the company’s technical, sales and customer service staff to obtain and maintain general or advanced individual InfoComm certifications.

The company-level CAVSP designation is the only program of its type available for the commercial audiovisual industry. The Diamond designation also means that Data Projections will follow 10 Standards of Excellence developed in collaboration with industry experts to emphasize the best practices of audiovisual businesses.

“We place a high priority on continuous professional growth and development of our employees because it helps us deliver the best solutions and share our expertise with our clients,” said Billy Zaleski, Data Projections president and chief operating officer. “It is important to maintain the Diamond Level certification because it sets the bar for the quality of service in the industry.”