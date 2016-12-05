Crestron Shipping Full Line of Avia DSPs

The What: Crestron is now shipping its complete line of new Avia DSPs. Consisting of five models, offering a full range of professional-grade features, Avia DSPs are designed to streamline audio programming, commissioning, and expansion in meeting rooms and video conference rooms.

The What Else: The top-of-the-line Avia DSP-1283 is engineered for use in high-end meeting spaces and collaboration environments. It provides high-performance AEC that meets the most stringent professional standards on all 12 channels. DSP-1283 supports audio conferencing via VoIP and POTS, and USB connectivity for videoconferencing via a Crestron RL 2 Skype for Business solution, or BYOD presentation using Crestron AirMedia wireless gateway. I/O expansion with amplifiers and DigitalMedia blade-based switchers is supported via the Dante audio network. Additional models include DSP-1282, DSP-1281, DSP-1280, and DSP-860. All models leverage the Avia Audio Tool for audio design and programming.

“The Avia platform delivers a new level of performance and simplicity for audio professionals,” said Dennis Fink, audio technology manager at Crestron. “Programming, tuning, and expanding meeting room audio is actually easy with the Avia Audio Tool, which is loaded with powerful built-in tools, including channel strips with microphone and speaker profile presets, a real-time analyzer, and an exceptional echo canceller. Plus, audio controls and even VUs can be exported to touchscreens in a small fraction of the time it used to take.”

The Avia Audio Tool provides a workspace to streamlines audio programming. The channel-strip architecture simplifies configuration, with a library of preconfigured strips for the most popular microphones and Crestron speakers. Built-in tools include a real-time analyzer (RTA), virtual mixer, EQ editor, and state-of-the-art AEC processor. Avia DSPs connect directly to Crestron touchscreens without a central control system. There’s no code to write or GUIs to design. Just drag and drop channel strip objects for control and to generate a touchscreen UI, including VU meters for visual confirmation that audio is passing through the system without needing special test equipment.

The Bottom Line: The new digital signal processors and software tools are designed to simplify audio programming, integration, and expansion in commercial applications. The new DSPs are a part of the new Crestron suite of Avia Audio Solutions, which also includes a companion line of network-controlled and monitored multichannel amplifiers. Avia Audio Solutions are engineered to work together to deliver optimal audio experiences for better meetings in huddle spaces, presentation rooms, and collaboration rooms.