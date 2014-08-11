Crestron Releases TSCW-730 Touch Screen Control System

The What: Crestron is now shipping its new TSCW-730 Touch Screen Control System, a complete, space-saving control solution in one wall mount device. The TSCW-730 is an ideal control solution for modern décors and environments with limited space such as conference rooms and hotel rooms.

The What Else: The TSCW-730 comes with Crestron 3-Series built in, which employs a unique control system architecture engineered to provide the backbone of the most powerful control network available today. Crestron 3-Series enables the secure integration of every AV device and building or home system on a single high-speed platform.

The built-in 3-Series control system features both ethernet and Cresnet control. Cresnet provides a communications backbone for many Crestron devices, making it easy to add keypads, lighting controls, shades, thermostats, and sensors to the system. What’s more, simply connect a C2N-IO Control Port Expansion Module to the Cresnet master port on the touch screen control system to add one RS-232, one IR, and two relay control ports.

The seven-inch color touch screen takes advantage of Crestron Smart Graphics to deliver a dynamic, engaging user experience. The TSCW-730 can display H.264 video, and its on-board Rava SIP intercom technology enables you to make intercom or phone calls right from the touch screen. The TSCW-730 ships with a set of 10 optional dual-color (green, red) backlit pushbuttons.