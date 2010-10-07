AES 129th Convention Committee Builds Bridge To Pro Audio Future



The famed Moscone Center will once again host the AES Convention.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA—Scheduled for November 4-7 at San Francisco’s famed Moscone Center, the 2010 Convention has been christened Your Bridge to the Future. In addition to the popular workshop, broadcast, live sound, master class, papers, educational and historical programs, a new dedicated track on product design, a series of unique tech tours, and special events are being prepared to highlight this annual pro audio world gathering.

AES executive director Roger Furness envisions the 129th Convention as a potential watershed. “Last year we introduced several meaningful programming shifts and additions,” he reported. “Broadcast sessions were greatly expanded to address media streaming and related internetbased issues. We also added a special game audio track with 10 workshops dedicated to this vital adjunct to our continually evolving industry. Both of these expanded programs proved highly successful. This year co-chairs Valerie Tyler and Jim McTigue and a team of exceptional committee members are focused on raising the quality level of all our events.”

Commenting on plans for the 129th Convention, Tyler remarked, “Last year we saw a trend toward growing attendance and enthusiasm as the economy began showing signs of resurgence. Virtually every sector of our industry has reported either stabilization or promising growth. We look forward to a strong turnout this year, and our Committee members are developing a program that no serious industry member will want to miss.”

Tech Tours Reveal Gems

The initial 129th AES Convention Tech Tour Schedule features behind-the-scenes visits to several San Francisco facilities, including:

Freight & Salvage is 42-year-old coffee house that recently opened California’s largest venue for traditional music. It has hosted artists such as Country Joe and The Fish, Lightin’ Hopkins, and Ricky Skaggs.

The Berkeley Repertory Theater helped develop many successful theatrical productions over the past 40 years, including Green Day’s multi Tony-Award winning American Idiot. The Berkeley Rep features two separate theaters that run different shows simultaneously.

Tiny Telephone was opened by John Vanderslice in 1997 to provide affordable recording to SF’s independent music community. Situated in the Mission District in a gated, private compound, the 1,700-square-foot studio offers a Bob Hodas-tuned control room, a discrete Neve 5316, a Studer 827 and, the city’s most comfortable couch.

Women’s Audio Mission is a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of women in music production and the recording arts. In a field where women are chronically underrepresented, WAM seeks to “change the face of sound” by providing women with hands-on media technology training, career counseling and job placement.

Other AES Technical Tours include: Crescend, Polarity Post, Dolby, Outpost Studios, Davies Symphony Hall, Stanford University’s Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics, Grace Cathedral, Studio D, and Studio 880’s new Mix Manor.

Show Info

AES 129th Convention

San Francisco, CA

November 4-7