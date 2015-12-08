Crestron New HDCP 2.2 DigitalMedia Input & Output Cards

Crestron is shipping five new HDCP 2.2 compliant DigitalMedia input and output cards, that allows for the possible upgrade of DM systems to distribute HDCP 2.2 protected 4K content.



Crestron is shipping five new HDCP 2.2 compliant DigitalMedia input and output cards for HDCP 2.2 protected 4K content“You can’t transmit HDCP 2.2 protected 4K content unless your system has been upgraded to support it," said Justin Kennington, Technology Manager, DigitalMedia. “The solution is not merely a firmware update. New hardware is required. The good news is, once again, we’ve anticipated potential disruptions to your AV systems, and Crestron DigitalMedia is ahead of the curve and setting the digital standard. We have what integrators need to deliver fully HDCP 2.2 compliant 4K distribution solutions right now.”

Crestron has grown its lineup of HDCP 2.2 compliant DM products that include DM chassis, cables, room boxes, and receivers are already HDCP 2.2 compliant.

To add HDCP 2.2 sources, systems integrators need to switch out the currently installed DM input cards for those sources with Crestron’s new HDCP 2.2 compliant DM input cards. They will only need to upgrade the output cards for those displays to which their customers want to transmit HDCP 2.2 protected content.

Crestron is now shipping the following five new DM 4K HDCP 2.2 input and output cards:

4K HDMI® Input Card for DM Switchers (DMC-4K-HD-HDCP2)

4K HDMI Input Card w/Downmixing for DM Switchers (DMC-4K-HD-DSP-HDCP2)

HDBaseT® Certified 4K Input Card for DM Switchers (DMC-4K-C-HDCP2)

HDBaseT Certified 4K Input Card w/Downmixing for DM Switchers (DMC-4K-C-DSP-HDCP2)

2-Channel HDBaseT Certified 4K Output Card for DM Switchers (DMC-4K-CO-HD-HDCP2)