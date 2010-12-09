Crown Audio to Host Online Seminar

Elkhart, IN--Crown Audio will be offering an online seminar, “Creating Custom Panels In HiQnet System Architect,” on December 16 at 11:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, and on December 17 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The seminar, presented by Crown’s director of application engineering, Bradford Benn, will cover a case study of creating a control system for a small arena audio installation, using Harman’s HiQnet System Architect software. The concepts taught during the seminar apply to any size project.Please go to http://www.crownaudio.com/seminar.htm

The free seminar will cover the following topics in creating custom panels within System Architect:

· Importing graphics such as venue layouts and customized control labels

· Configuring the layout and function of system buttons (operating controls)

· Customizing existing controls

· Easily updating text

· Converting existing panels to custom panels

· Importing customized panels across different projects

· Learning the functions of master panels and panel presets

The ideas presented in the seminar will also apply to other projects where custom panels can be used, including houses of worship, performing arts spaces, retail spaces and schools.

“HiQnet is a powerful resource for audio engineers, front of house and monitor mixers, sound contractors and system designers,” noted Marc Kellom, director, marketing for Crown. “We are offering our ongoing series of seminars to help audio professionals get the most out of HiQnet’s system optimization capabilities for tour and installed sound.”