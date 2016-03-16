Crestron Celebrates Experience Center Grand Opening in Maryland

Crestron celebrated the opening of its new Experience Center in Fulton, MD last week with more than 200 guests, including local government officials and Crestron dealers, partners, and employees. The Maryland showcase facility joins the Crestron family of Experience Centers and Design Showrooms across the nation. The new Crestron Experience Center gives guests a behind-the-scenes look at Crestron’s control technology. Attendees of the exclusive event were given an opportunity to experience the latest products in action, including 4K DigitalMedia, Crestron Fusion, and the Crestron Pyng technology.

“Our Maryland Experience Center represents Crestron’s commitment to providing a fully immersive space to support our dealers, partners, and clients in the Mid-Atlantic area,” said Melissa Hamilton, branch manager of the Mid-Atlantic Region. “It’s the ultimate resource to ensure they find the best-performing, most reliable technology for businesses and upscale homes.”

Prior to the start of the celebration, Howard County executive Allen Kittleman warmly congratulated Crestron CEO Randy Klein and all the employees at Crestron for the latest expansion.

“Howard County welcomes Crestron Electronics and its new Mid-Atlantic Crestron Experience Center,” said Kittleman. “Crestron’s control and automation technology is changing the way people live -- they can control their home and business environments with the push of a button — AV, lighting, security, HVAC, you name it.”

“Companies like Crestron are the kind of business we hope to attract to our county now and in the future,” said CEO Randy Klein. “The new Experience Center provides guests with a compelling, in-depth look into the world of Crestron so they can fully understand and appreciate the level of commitment, investment, and expertise of our company. At Experience Centers, everyone can see why Crestron is the global leader in integrated control solutions. This is one of many showcase facilities across the world that support our dealers and partners in their efforts to grow their businesses.”