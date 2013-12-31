Daktronics Provides Dynamic LED Video for SLS Las Vegas

Daktronics Inc. was recently selected by sbe, in partnership with KT Corporation, to provide approximately $5 million of dynamic indoor and outdoor LED video for the new SLS Las Vegas.

Located along the North Las Vegas strip and formerly the historic Sahara Hotel and Casino, SLS Las Vegas will become the city's newest all-encompassing, mixed-use resort-casino when it opens in the fall of 2014.

The hotel-casino is currently being renovated by sbe with a design aesthetic reminiscent of it's award-winning predecessors, SLS Hotel Beverly Hills and SLS Hotel South Beach, and its acclaimed food and beverage brands The Bazaar, Katsuya, Umami Burger and The Sayers Club to name just a few.

The first installment of the LED content equipment, a outdoor video marquee, is set for early 2014, with the full system consisting of both interior and exterior LED video to be completed during the summer.

"Daktronics is honored and privileged to partner with KT & sbe to bring a variety of dynamic digital experiences to the SLS Las Vegas," said Steve Bayer, special projects director for Daktronics. "Their iconic Shot Bar display is unlike anything in Las Vegas and the multiple displays inside their nightclub will enhance the high-energy environment. The soon to be installed 10,000 square foot marquee display will be a beacon on the north end of The Strip."

When finished, the more than 1,600 room SLS Las Vegas will feature nearly a dozen restaurants, a 60,000 square foot casino floor, 10,000 square feet of Fred Segal retail space, and several high-energy nightlife amenities.