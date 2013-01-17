Tri-Ed Rebrands Across North America

Tri-Ed, an independent security distributor, has unveiled its new logo.



Tri-Ed has consistently served its customers and the security industry for more than 30 years. Over the past 8 years, Tri-Ed has increased its footprint from 20 to 60 locations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. After the acquisition of Northern Video in 2010, Tri-Ed co-branded its logo to reflect the merger of the two organizations. Tri-Ed’s most recent acquisitions included Seabreeze Security Distributors and SGI in 2012.

"We have added great people to our team over the years," said Pat Comunale, Tri-Ed president and CEO. “2012 in particular was an incredible year and we believe 2013 will look a lot like 2012. We’re very excited about the growth of the business and the opportunity to serve more customers across the U.S. and Canada."

"Each and every one of us at Tri-Ed is very proud to be part of a terrific team, which is truly the sum of its parts with one shared mission in mind - exceeding our customers' expectations. Our new logo exemplifies that unified commitment," added James Rothstein, Tri-Ed executive vice president.