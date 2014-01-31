CyberTouch Introduces 4K Line of MultiTouch Monitors

The What: CyberTouch has introduced a line of 4K multitouch monitors – the Rio 4K Series.

The What Else: The Rio 4K line of multitouch monitors offer high-definition resolution of 3840 x 2160. Allowing up to 32 simultaneous inputs using advanced IR technology, Rio 4K offers a smooth interactive canvas with absolutely no ghosting or blind spots, the company says. Rio 4K is currently offered in diagonal sizes of 32”, 55”, 65”, and 84”.

Rio 4K is plug-and-play and compatible with Win 2K, XP, Vista, 7 and 8 as well as Mac OSX and Linux. The interface is USB 2.0 with 7-12ms response time.

One More Thing: After connecting to a computer and installing CyberTouch drivers; multiple users may interact with the content displayed on the screen with a touch of a finger, gloved hand or any di-electric styli.