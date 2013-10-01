RTI Launches New Website

Remote Technologies Incorporated (RTI) announced the launch of its new website. The site has a completely redesigned look and feel, enabling easier navigation to product and support materials for both dealers and end users. Along with the addition of individual login capabilities for providing further security to the dealer area, the website also features a two-way drivers store and project showcase section featuring case studies of RTI installations in a wide range of environments.

"The release of our new website reflects RTI's dedication to providing both exceptional customer service and comprehensive support to our extended dealer network," said Pete Baker, vice president of sales and marketing for RTI. "With a completely revamped design and new content sections, visitors will experience a simpler, more engaging online experience that puts a wide range of tools, information, and enhancements at their fingertips."

Designed to enhance the customer experience and create more opportunity for improved product and data navigation, the new site features a simplified "Find a Dealer" section with front-and-center information on dealers and distributors. Visitors to the site can also peruse a new section titled "Showcase," which highlights unique RTI control applications in residential, commercial, and hospitality markets.

Dealers will benefit from a new two-way drivers store that allows registered users to develop and post drivers in a central location alongside RTI-developed drivers. In addition, dealers are invited to submit details about how they used RTI in recently completed projects for potential inclusion in the showcase section. For a limited time, RTI is offering Control Bucks as an incentive for dealers whose project is chosen for a full case study write-up.