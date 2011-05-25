RCI to Debut LED Logo Panels

Washington, DC--RCI Custom Products will debut its new Illuminated Logo Panels, featuring eco-friendly LED illumination, at InfoComm 2011.

“Our LED Series Logo Panels provide for high tech appearance and corporate product branding all in one compact and affordable package,” said Doug Macuch, president and CEO of RCI Custom Products. “Advancement in printing processes and LED lighting have allowed us to create stunningly brilliant full color logos that are the perfect platform for companies seeking to advance their corporate brand.”

RCI first introduced the illuminated logo panel in 1997 with their EL Series Electro-Luminescent panels.

“EL panels were the first pass at providing a non incandescent method of illuminating logos, but technologically don’t compete with the upside of LED lighting,” Macuch said.