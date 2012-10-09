Free Digital Signage Webinar to be Held October 31

Join AV Technology editors, Alan Brawn, CTS, and other digital signage experts on October 31 at 1:00 p.m. EST for a free webinar designed for facility managers and end-users. The webinar is titled: "Selecting and Maintaining Your Next Digital Signage Solution."

Get the straight talk on:

• What's the Right Model for Your Venue?

• Myths & Realities of Digital Signage

• Maintaining the Best Performance

• Total Cost of Ownership

• Ensuring 24/7 Operation

• Facility Needs Analysis

• New Innovations

If you are facility manager, tech manager, purchasing agent, or AV consultant, don't miss this free webinar. You will learn what decision-makers need to know about flat-panel options, and what features you really need. This webinar is a chance to cut through the hype and ask the experts questions about available new models. We'll also spotlight noteworthy case studies from around the country to showcase what digital signage can do.

The Webinar will be held on October 31, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. EST.