CorpComm Expo 2015 to Feature Panelists from Aramark, Wells Fargo

The keynote at CorpComm Expo 2015 (CCE) on Oct. 1 will feature a panel discussion featuring professionals from Aramark, Wells Fargo, Mohawk Industres and more.

Panelists include Greg Lennox, senior manager, digital communications at Aramark; Steve Kline, video content executive producer corporate communications at Wells Fargo; and Vincent Gross, systems manager at Mohawk Industries, at its inaugural 2015 educational conference taking place Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 2015, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Ga.



The discussion, moderated by Jason Douglas, senior communications project manager at FedEx, is entitled, “Taking Aim at the Future – Insights Into Employee Communication for the Next Generation.” Panelists will discuss the outlook of the corporate communications environment and how to ensure not only that the correct message is being delivered, but also that it doesn’t get lost on what is now a technologically advanced workforce.



Moderator Jason Douglas, who serves on the CorpComm Expo Advisory Board, said, “Many conferences address best practices, but CorpComm Expo should provide a deeper dive into internal communication trends, approaches, and ROI with the use of technologies to better aid organizations in communicating with one voice.”



For more information about CorpComm Expo or to register to attend this or any other educational program at the Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 2015 event, visit http://www.corpcommexpo.com.