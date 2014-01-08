ESI Audio Deploys New System at EDM Festival

On December 26, ESI Audio gained the distinction of being the first sound reinforcement company in North America to deploy L-ACOUSTICS’ new K2 system. ESI gave the rig its first official workout at “The Gift”, a one-day EDM festival staged outside Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium and touting deadmau5 as the headlining act.

To properly cover more than 12,000 dance music fans packed onto the parking grounds of the Buccaneers’ home turf, the ESI crew deployed a system featuring left and right arrays each comprised of 18 K2 enclosures. For the generous low end that EDM requires, three dozen SB28 subs were ground-stacked across the front of the stage in blocks of 12 — four wide by three high.

The ESI Audio crew flying the new K2s in groups of four. Two KARA enclosures perched on the center sub cluster provided front-fill, while two ARCS II cabinets per side delivered out-fill. All loudspeakers were powered/processed by a total of eight LA-RAK each equipped with three LA8 amplified controllers running LA Network Manager.

“K2, in one word, is amazing!” enthuses ESI Audio President Erick “Otto” Celeiro. “The sound quality for ‘The Gift’ was astonishing and the coverage was incredible at 400 feet linear through the plane. K2 is also the easiest system I’ve ever flown. V-DOSC has been my favorite box for many years, and K2 brings that familiar tone along with improvements in rigging, weight and flexibility. After the festival, compliments came in from all directions, including the promoter, video and lighting company, audience members and deadmau5′s production manager. Everyone was extremely pleased.”

Although ESI has used a variety of systems over the years, Celeiro has always considered L-ACOUSTICS to be the crème de la crème. “We originally contacted the manufacturer with K1 in mind, but when the initial reports on K2 first came out, we were tremendously excited,” he adds. “Even before we saw or heard it, based on our love of V-DOSC and L-ACOUSTICS’ track record of excellence, we were immediately confident that it was the right box for us — and it is! In fact, we’ve already submitted an order for 24 more because we very strongly feel that K2 is our future for regional and touring sound. This PA is incredible. It’s the best investment we’ve ever made.”