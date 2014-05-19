Core Brands Introduces Furman P-8 PRO C Power Conditioner



The What: Core Brands introduced the Furman P-8 PRO C Power Conditioner, a Classic Series 20Amp power conditioner delivers superior protection, outstanding performance, and exclusive Furman technologies such as Series Multi-Stage Protection (SMP) and Linear Filtering Technology (LiFT).The What Else: Featuring a rugged 1-RU chassis with a minimalistic front panel, the P-8 PRO C is ideal for power conditioning applications where front panel metering and illumination are not required. The P-8 PRO C provides users with Furman's acclaimed SMP surge protection circuit. The technology's ability to safely absorb, clamp, and dissipate transient voltages virtually eliminates service calls. The device's over-voltage circuitry (EVS) protects against accidental connections to 208 or 240 VAC by shutting off incoming power until over-voltage is completely corrected.



The Why: "Our new P-8 PRO C classic series power conditioner for audio/video professionals builds on the success of Furman's renowned P-8 PRO II. Using our power protection and filtering capabilities, the P-8 PRO C features our venerable Series Multi-Stage Protection circuit as well as Furman's exclusive Linear Filter Technology, creating advanced and comprehensive transient voltage suppression and conditioning for any professional AV application." — John Benz, director of power and accessories for Core Brands

One More Thing: The nine-outlet unit is also equipped with LiFT—providing filtration against excessive AC line noise, ensuring optimal performance without any leakage to ground.