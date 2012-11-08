Stinova Selects BTX as Distributor for DMS5 SMIL Software

- BTX Technologies, a value-added distributor and manufacturer of interface, integration, and system products, has been chosen as the exclusive distributor of Stinova’s Digital Media Server 5 (DMS5) SMIL software for digital signage networks.
- For SMIL players, DMS5 integrates all digital signage management functions into a simple-to-use server solution, allowing users to easily manage players in groups, create content, and schedule play-out, all via an intuitive Web interface. In addition, the software is the first to offer a fully integrated plug-in for PowerPoint 2010.
- “When it came to selecting a distributor for our DMS5 SMIL software, BTX was an easy choice for a number of reasons,” said Steve Earle, vice president of business development for North America at Stinova. “The company has a very wide dealer network that will be integral in increasing market exposure and sales for our solution. In addition, with BTX we can be sure our customers will receive the highest levels of customer satisfaction. BTX’s knowledgeable staff will be there to guide them through even the most complex digital signage installation expertly. And finally, because BTX offers the entire Gefen product line, the company provides our customers with the convenience of a one-stop digital signage shop.”
- Stinova’s DMS5 SMIL software is delivered as a convenient 1-click Windows installer for PC servers or as a VMware container for scalable data-center installations, with a lifetime license and no recurring charges. It includes everything users need to start centrally managing multiple SMIL players — including drag-and-drop layout, design, and zone manipulation tools, playlist folders for organizing content, pixel-exact positioning for accurate playlist creation, and multilanguage support. The PowerPoint 2010 plug-in for DMS5 not only utilizes the familiar and powerful PowerPoint environment as a content authoring tool, but allows users to import dynamic XML data and encode video up to Full HD in the native codec of Gefen players as well. The plug-in connects directly to the customer’s DMS account making it easy to publish playlist updates without leaving the PowerPoint editor.
- “Stinova’s DMS5 makes an excellent addition to our offering of digital signage solutions,” said Greg Schwartz, president of BTX Technologies. “For our customers, the software increases the value of their SMIL players by simplifying management and bolstering functionality, while the PowerPoint plug-in removes barriers to authoring content. DMS5 makes digital signage easy, and we are excited to bring this simplicity to our customers.”
- Available as a site license or as a cloud-based solution, BTX is selling Stinova DMS5 individually, and is also offering the software bundled with Gefen players for additional savings. The software is available with a 30-day free trial.
