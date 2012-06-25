Digital Projection Upgrades E-Vision

DPI's E-Vision WXGA 7000Digital Projection International (DPI) completed a broad upgrade to its E-Vision series—the newest platform in DPI's high-brightness, high-value projection line. DPI's existing E-Vision WXGA 600, a popular display solution within the corporate AV and house of worship community, will graduate to the E-Vision WXGA 7000 moniker. Alongside this change comes both an increase in luminance output, as well as limited 3D capability. Now producing up to 7,000 lumens of illumination, the E-Vision 7000 will have the same wide array of lens options, user swappable color wheels and advanced color controls that have made the E-Vision an integral AV solution. The new E-Vision WXGA 7000 will commence shipping in Q2.

Weighing in at less than 53 pounds, the dual-lamp E-Vision 7000 utilizes the latest in Texas Instruments' dark metal DLP technology. Announced as an update to the existing E-Vision WXGA 600 displays, originally introduced at InfoComm 2011, the new E-Vision WXGA 7000 features a new, streamlined cabinet and delivers both limited 3D capability and up to 7,000 lumens.