Verrex Expands Team with Two New Sales Executives

Verrex, a global design-build integrator and managed services provider of conferencing, collaboration and presentation technologies, has appointed Fred Maguire for the company’s Southwest region as senior sales executive.

Maguire will provide Verrex’s suite of videoconferencing and AV systems design, integration and managed services solutions to the corporate market and will report directly to Verrex vice president of sales, Bill Chamberlin.

In addition, Erik Dykes, CTS, has joined as sales executive for the New England region.

In this demand-created role Mr. Dykes will be responsible for selling Verrex’s portfolio of AV systems design, integration and managed services solutions to the corporate market. He will report directly to Bill Chamberlin.

"Fred’s role will be to maintain our position in vertical markets like finance and banking where Verrex is already recognized, and to develop growth in new markets such as oil and gas," said Chamberlin. "Mr. Maguire’s depth of high-level sales expertise and significant visibility into the energy field gives him a unique perspective to understanding the needs of these corporate clients. I am excited about this key hire and furthering our commitment to the Houston region and new markets globally.”

Maguire has an established career in a broad range of technology fields, focused on strategic marketing and sales planning globally. Most recently he was director of sales and marketing at Flotation Technologies Inc., responsible for serving the oceanographic, seismic, military and offshore industries. Other career highlights include director of marketing for Video Network Communication, Inc., inside sales manager of Vitts Networks and senior account representative for Fuller Jeffery Broadcasting. Maguire is an active member of the Society of Underwater Technology and Society of Exploration Geophysicists.

"Verrex’s ambitious global growth plans and educated client base requires highly experienced and talented individuals to support," said Chamberlin. "Erik’s passion for technology, consultative selling skills and demonstrated knowledge of audio visual and communication systems will allow him to quickly establish and maintain credibility with our clients. We welcome his clear commitment and ability to grow Verrex in the region.”

Dykes has an established career in the ProAV industry. Most recently he was sales engineer at CCS Presentation Systems, responsible for the full life-cycle of AV system sales. Other career highlights include sales engineer at AVI-SPL and sales & installation manager for Automated Home Solutions. Dykes has earned the Certified Technical Specialist (CTS) designation from InfoComm International.

Maguire is based out of Verrex’s Southeast office in Houston, Texas and can be reached at +1 713 402 1960 or by email at fmaguire@verrex.com.