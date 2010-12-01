Planar Creates Video Wall for High-Traffic Spaces

Planar Systems has released the first LCD video wall specifically able to meet all the requirements of high-traffic public venues.

Today, Planar announced the Clarity Matrix LCD Video Wall System with next-generation EasyAxis Mounting System which measures a 3.6 inches in total depth, surpassing the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirement for protruding objects of less than 4 inches. Planar is the only video wall supplier in the world to meet this important safety legislation, the company says. "When combined with the proprietary ERO (Extended Ruggedness and Optics™) bonded front glass and smooth touch surface, Clarity Matrix provides a unique level of ruggedness and ambient light rejection optimized for the rigors of high-traffic spaces," as stated in their release.

Previously, end users who wanted to incorporate eye-level digital video walls into their environments had to consider the additional expense of recessing the displays into existing walls or building cabinetry in order to meet ADA accessibility guidelines in buildings and facilities. Often these are high traffic public environments, like sports arenas and airport terminals, where unprotected LCDs can be damaged by passersby, resulting in increased service and maintenance costs.

“With our extensive experience in video wall deployments and with the success of the Clarity Matrix, we understood the need for display solutions that can be installed without lengthy, expensive and time consuming building and design modifications,” said Jennifer Davis, vice president of marketing for Planar Systems. “The newly ADA compliant Clarity Matrix with its proprietary, ultra-slim EasyAxis Mounting System and ERO protective glass delivers exceptional performance, reliability, and a suite of features that are exclusive to our architecture.”