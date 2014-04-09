Contemporary Research Acquires J.S. Techtronics

Contemporary Research has acquired Dallas-based J.S. Techtronics Inc. and formed a new CR Assembly division for contract electronics assembly labor. Both companies have worked closely together for more than 20 years.
- In addition to undertaking all Contemporary Research product circuit board assembly, CR Assembly will offer its services to other electronics companies large and small, according to Contemporary Research president Scott Hetzler.
- Morris Ngo, an industry veteran with more than 26 years of electronics manufacturing experience, will continue with CR Assembly as production manager. Michelle Hetzler, formerly with Contemporary Research for more than 10 years, will serve as general manager of CR Assembly.
- Contemporary Research designs and creates solutions for an HDTV world, offering cutting-edge, professional quality QMOD HD Modulator-IPTV Encoders, HDTV display control systems, and fully controllable ATSC/NTSC/QAM tuners.