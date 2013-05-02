Crestron 3-Series Control Systems

Crestron has made new additions to its 3-Series control systems. Three new models, the PRO3, AV3, and CP3N, join the previously released CP3, MC3, and TPCS-4SM to complete the versatile 3-Series family. The new processors are the heart of the control platform, enabling the complete integration, control, and management of AV, lighting control, HVAC, energy management, BMS and other connected systems in homes, commercial buildings, universities, hotels, and command centers. They feature faster processing speeds, more memory, multitasking capabilities, a Control Subnet port, external storage options, native BACnet and SNMP support, and enhanced IP security.