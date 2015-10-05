Comprehensive Connectivity Debuts MicroFlex Pro Patch Cables

Comprehensive Connectivity Company's MicroFlex Pro AV/IT Snagless Patch Cables measure up to 40 percent smaller than standard Cat-6 cables, according to the company.

The MicroFlex Pro AV/IT Cat-6 Snagless Patch Cables, models MCAT6-XX PROBLK, MCAT6-XX PROBLU, and MCAT6-XX PROGRY, are engineered using 30-gauge twisted pair construction, which results in up to a 40 percent reduction in outer diameter compared to standard Cat-6, cables while providing full Cat-6 bandwidth of up to 550 Mhz.



These MicroFlex Pro AV/IT Cat-6 Snagless Patch Cables address the needs of commercial applications of SMB, government, military, and information technology. MicroFlex Pro AV/IT Cat-6 Snagless Patch Cables also provide up to 550 Mhz bandwidth for high-speed signal transmission. Comprehensive MicroFlex Pro AV/IT Cat-6 Snagless Patch Cables meet all Cat-6 TIA/EIA standards.



The MicroFlex Pro AV/It Cat-6 Snagless Patch Cables are available in three colors that make them easy to distinguish in confined environments such as racks and other tight spaces. SureLength markers also indicate the cable length on the cable itself, making staging for installations easy.

The MicroFlex Pro AV/IT Cat-6 cable with high bandwidth of up to 550 Mhz guarantees high-speed data transfer for server applications, cloud computing, video surveillance, and online high-definition video streaming.