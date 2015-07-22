Community Welcomes Meyer Marketing as Florida Sales Representative

Meyer Marketing, an independent sales representative firm based in Wellington, Fla., that is celebrating its 30th year in business in 2015, is now representing the Community brand in its home state.

Larry Meyer, Garrett Meyer, Daniel Orr and Larry Boscarino

“Community is a great company and we are very pleased to represent their products to our integrators and consultants," said Larry Meyer, president at Meyer Marketing. C"ommunity is a great fit with our company and I’m excited about growing their brand and sales in Florida.”



Steve Young, Community’s director of North American sales, said, “Meyer Marketing’s reputation for great service and strong support along with their complementary, integrator-focused line card will help us achieve Community’s goal for strong growth in Florida. We’re very pleased to have them represent our company.”